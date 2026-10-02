GCC sees 12.95% rise in property tax collection, 6.89% increase in professional tax in H1 2026-27

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation recorded a 12.95% increase in property tax collection and a 6.89% rise in professional tax collection during the first half year of 2026-27. The civic body collected Rs 1,124.69 crore and Rs 312.06 crores respectively between April 1 and Sept 30.

According to a press release, the civic body collected Rs 50.26 crore in property tax and Rs 45.94 crore in professional tax on September 30 alone. The corporation attributed the increase in collection to regular monitoring and reviews, micro-level tax collection plans and a special drive conducted in July 2026.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said the increase in collection should be viewed in the context of the growth in tax demand. He said property-tax demand remained the same in the last two financial years, while there was a 6% increase in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The actual collection depends on the proportion of the tax demand recovered by the civic body, Sameeran said, adding the GCC collects around 60-70% of the property-tax demand.

The civic body said 9.20 lakh property-tax assessees had paid their tax in full, while 45,000 professional-tax assessees had cleared their dues in full.