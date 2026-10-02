Man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Mangadu police on Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a family quarrel at their house in Pattur, Mangadu.

The suspect, B Mujaideen, a resident of Deen Nagar in Pattur, and the deceased, M Sofiya (24), had been married for the last eight years, and the couple has an eight-year-old son. Mujaideen works at a butcher’s shop near Mangadu, the police said.

Mujaideen suspected Sofiya’s fidelity as she has been speaking frequently over the phone with unknown persons, leading to frequent quarrels among the husband and wife, especially over the past few months.

On Tuesday night, an argument between the couple allegedly escalated, following which Mujaideen allegedly stabbed Sofiya on the neck with a knife he used for cutting meat at the shop. He then fled the house, the police said.

Upon receiving information, the Mangadu police reached the house and sent Sofiya’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police formed a team and launched a search for Mujaideen. He was caught near Chennai on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.