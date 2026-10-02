Openers smash centuries to put TN U23 in command

Punishing centuries by Tamil Nadu openers SR Athish (137, 203b, 19x4, 3x6) and KTA Madhava Prasad (150 batting, 302b, 20x4) put the team in control as the hosts bagged a lead of 189 runs over Rest of India U23 on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy winners (TN U23) vs ROI U-23 tournament played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Friday. Tamil Nadu (U-23) were 368/1 in 100 overs at stumps.

Resuming from the overnight score of 45 for no loss, both Athish and Madhava Prasad combined well and made mince meat of the sting-less RoI U23 attack. The duo raised 250 runs in 66.1 overs for the first wicket. Madhava Prasad, later with Kiran, added 118 runs in 33.5 overs to frustrate the visitors.

Sachin Rathi, who took six wickets on Thursday, had said that there were no demons in the wicket and if one applied oneself, runs would flow from the meat of the blade. Athish and Madhava Prasad did just that and runs flowed from the meat of the blade. “It was a splendid performance from the duo. Both applied themselves and the visitors’ bowlers had no answer to the left-right combination,” TR Arasu, member of the selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Senior State selection committee told CE.