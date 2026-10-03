CMRL gives nod to corridor above Teynampet, Nandanam stations

CHENNAI: The construction work of the 3.2-km Teynampet-Saidapet four-lane elevated corridor above the Teynampet and Nandanam Metro stations is set to resume soon, with CMRL recently granting permission to the state highways to carry out the work.

Official sources said deck slab work had been completed along 2.3 km, while the construction above the two metro stations had remained stalled on Anna Salai for the past few months.

After minor variations were noticed in the original design submitted by the state highways, CMRL appointed a Japanese consultant to review the design and suggest necessary modifications for erecting portal frames above the two metro stations.

Following a joint study by the state highways and the consultant, it was found there were no major flaws in the design. The consultant recommended installing portal frames along a 300 m stretch at 15m intervals above the two metro stations.

Accordingly, CMRL recently granted permission to the highways to proceed with the construction work. A portal frame is a rigid structural frame that connects two columns via a beam.

“While steel piers are being erected for laying concrete deck slabs along the entire corridor, portal frames will be used for the 300m stretch above the two metro stations. The decks will be placed on the portal frames.

The two legs of the portal frames will be positioned directly on the walls of the metro stations, which are located 14-15m below the road. The corridor is expected to be ready by March next year and no further approval is required from any agency, except for traffic diversions,” a senior highways official said.