History-sheeter shot in leg after attacking cop with machete in Karasangal forest

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old A-category history-sheeter, who attacked a policeman with a machete in a bid to evade arrest, was held after the Manimangalam police shot his leg. The incident happened in the Karasangal forest area near Chennai on Friday morning. The police recovered three machetes and more than 20 kg ganja from his possession.

The suspect, Mohammad Sadam Hussain of Madambakkam, allegedly has 20 cases, including drug peddling and robberies, against his name. He is also named in the 2022 murder of a Madambakkam panchayat president. He has been absconding since 2025 in a ganja case and there are two court warrants pending against him.

Based on a tip-off, on Friday, a police team apprehended Hussain in the forest when he allegedly attacked constable Sathish Kumar with a machete. Sathish Kumar sustained an injury on his left upper arm.

According to the police, SI Murugan opened fire in self defence, hitting Hussain in the left leg below the knee, following which police caught him. He was subsequently taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. The injured constable is also undergoing treatment, police sources said.

The police have registered a fresh FIR against the suspect. Further investigation is under way.