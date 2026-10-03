Celebrating nature's patterns: An artistic journey of wonder

Nature does not exist around us. Rather, it would be right to say that we are a negligible part of this amorphous and ineffable nature. Its presence is inevitable in all our lives, and its patterns are woven into the everyday fabric of life — the delicate geometry of a flower, the various forms of clouds, the spirals of branches, the marks on the moon, and the scattered stars. We walk past these patterns every day, often without noticing them.

But what if we pause just for a moment and look closer? What if we saunter through bare nature just to return to an empty canvas or a blob of clay? With a painting, a sculpture, or an installation, we have a new lens to look at the world that is displayed at the Kadambari Art Gallery in the exhibition, ‘Patterns in Nature’.

Curated by art educator and art therapist Diana, this show began with a biodiversity walk proposed by the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (MCBT), an initiative that brought children into the Irular settlement across the bank. The walk, titled ‘Walking with the Irular,’ was conceived by the trust’s education and awareness division, commonly known as ‘Nature Ed’. While Diana initially saw it as a “great and lovely initiative”, it also made her pause and question what her own role in such an experience could be and what might remain with the children once the walk was over.