Youth chasing cattle thieves hurt as bike hits getaway van in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth, chasing alleged cattle thieves, sustained injuries after his bike crashed into the load vehicle they were fleeing.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed the youth, Manoj, was allegedly chasing a group suspected of attempting to steal cattle in Thirumullaivoyal on Friday, when the accident took place.

According to Manoj’s complaint, a group arrived in a load vehicle near Saraswathi Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal during the early hours of Friday and allegedly attempted to take away cattle. After noticing it, Manoj gave the thieves’ vehicle a chase. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle ‘purposefully’ applied brakes all of a sudden, causing Manoj to crash into its rear.

The youth suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are investigating the incident, including the identities of the persons in the vehicle and its registration details.

Sources said more than 100 cattle owners recently gathered at the Avadi DCP office, demanding intensified night patrols and action against those allegedly involved in cattle thefts.