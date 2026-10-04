Chennai's out-of-school kids return to school but struggle without bridge courses

CHENNAI: For the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), getting an out-of-school child back into a classroom may mark the success of a door-to-door survey. But, as the GCC has brought more than a thousand out-of-school children back into formal education, lack of bridge courses to regain basic learning skills has left many struggling to cope with the regular curriculum.

The GCC enrolled 619 children in schools and 396 in ITIs, diploma, polytechnic and other training programmes. It was observed that school-returned children are facing greater difficulty in learning than those who joined vocational programmes, where learning is largely practical.

Several children who spoke to TNIE said they are finding it difficult even to read English letters, write basic sentences, and understand fundamental concepts after a year or more away from school.

Saranya, a high school student from South Chennai, had to drop out after she was abandoned by her parents. After being re-enrolled through the GCC’s drive, she was placed directly in a regular classroom with students who had been attending school continuously.

“I can manage Tamil now, but English, Social Science and other subjects seem alien to me. I can’t even read or remember what I study,” she said. “I am also afraid to tell my teachers that I do not understand the concepts, especially in front of the whole class,” she said.