Staff at T Nagar courier office held for stealing parcels

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old housekeeping worker was arrested on charges of stealing four gold coins weighing 23g from courier parcels at a private courier office near T Nagar. The accused, J Kumudhavalli of JJ Nagar in Korukkupet, had been working as a housekeeping staff at the office for the last six months through an agency on Mount Road, the police said.

According to the police, in July, Kumudhavalli was tasked with checking parcel details. During the process, she allegedly noticed through a scanner that a parcel received from the airport contained four gold coins and stole it. The theft came to light when the staff found that a parcel was missing while entering incoming consignments in the computer system. CCTV footage revealed three more missing parcels containing gold coins. When the company officials questioned her, she initially denied the allegations, police said.

On Friday, the firm’s manager lodged a complaint with the Pondy Bazaar police. The coins are yet to be recovered from her, sources said. She was remanded in Puzhal prison till October 16.