1.3K tested +ve for dengue in Chennai in September, GCC says cases on decline

CHENNAI: Dengue cases in Chennai have crossed 4,500 this year as 4,592 cases were reported till September, while officials claim the situation has stabilised and cases have started to decline.

Health secretary Darez Ahamed and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran inspected dengue prevention measures in Teynampet on Sunday. Darez said 1,293 dengue cases were reported in the city in September. So far, 16,254 people have been tested for dengue, with no deaths reported in the city this year.

Meanwhile, Sameeran added that, 46 dengue cases were reported in the city on Saturday and 39 on Friday. “The cases are gradually declining, but we are not reducing the intensity of prevention measures,” he said.

GCC has deployed 3,703 mosquito-control workers and conducts more than 100 fever camps every day. Around 1,250 machines are being used to spray larvicide. Sameeran said drone-based spraying of larvicides are also being carried out over water bodies, including Cooum.

The civic body has also imposed Rs 7.2 lakh in fines last month on commercial establishments, organisations and some households for failing to clear mosquito-breeding sources despite repeated warnings.