16 held for bike racing and stunts on Chennai roads

CHENNAI: Sixteen people were arrested by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on charges of taking part in a bike race and performing dangerous stunts on city roads in the early hours of Sunday. Police said the riders were speeding and riding in a rash and negligent manner, posing a threat to other road users. Around 15-20 people were part of the group.

The incident was reported near Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam, with the riders also reportedly moving through major roads in Royapettah and Guindy. Videos of the stunts went viral on social media. The police began efforts to identify those involved using CCTV footage and other inputs.

Three cases were registered by the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) and law and order police stations. Police seized 11 two-wheelers allegedly used for the stunts and formed a special team to trace the remaining riders involved. Residents of Valluvar Kottam staged a protest demanding swift and strict action against those involved.

“Only one group was involved, and when the police started tracking them, they split and moved to various parts of the city,” a senior police officer told TNIE.