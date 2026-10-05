A year on, 630m bypass project in Chennai awaits coastal body nod

CHENNAI: The construction of the crucial 630m bypass connecting Greenways Road with Durgabai Deshmukh Road, aimed at easing congestion in RA Puram, Santhome and Adyar, has remained stalled for more than a year due to the delay in obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

The three-lane, unidirectional bypass (10.5m wide) was proposed from the intersection of DGS Dhinakaran Road (Greenways Road) and R K Mutt Road to the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar on Durgabai Deshmukh Road. The state highways awarded the `26.5 crore contract in February last year. Though work began near the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, it was halted within a few months and has not resumed due to the pending regulatory clearance.

Official sources said the proposed road would start at the intersection of D G S Dhinakaran Road and R K Mutt Road, pass through the Pet Animal Care Centre located about 50m before the Government Music College and end at the embankment of Thiru Vi Ka Bridge. From the land near the Music College, the road would pass through land adjacent to MGR Janaki College before connecting to the bridge.

“The road passes along the banks of the Adyar river near the bridge and therefore requires approval from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority. A proposal has already been sent to the authority seeking clearance. Once approval is received, the work will resume,” said a senior highways official.