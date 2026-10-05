A year on, 630m bypass project in Chennai awaits coastal body nod

CHENNAI: The construction of the crucial 630m bypass connecting Greenways Road with Durgabai Deshmukh Road, aimed at easing congestion in RA Puram, Santhome and Adyar, has remained stalled for more than a year due to the delay in obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.
The three-lane, unidirectional bypass (10.5m wide) was proposed from the intersection of DGS Dhinakaran Road (Greenways Road) and R K Mutt Road to the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar on Durgabai Deshmukh Road. The state highways awarded the `26.5 crore contract in February last year. Though work began near the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, it was halted within a few months and has not resumed due to the pending regulatory clearance.
Official sources said the proposed road would start at the intersection of D G S Dhinakaran Road and R K Mutt Road, pass through the Pet Animal Care Centre located about 50m before the Government Music College and end at the embankment of Thiru Vi Ka Bridge. From the land near the Music College, the road would pass through land adjacent to MGR Janaki College before connecting to the bridge.
“The road passes along the banks of the Adyar river near the bridge and therefore requires approval from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority. A proposal has already been sent to the authority seeking clearance. Once approval is received, the work will resume,” said a senior highways official.
The proposed bypass is intended to allow vehicles from Mylapore and Santhome to reach the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar without entering Durgabai Deshmukh Road.
Once the bypass is completed, the highways department plans to remove the median on Durgabai Deshmukh Road and make the stretch one-way for traffic travelling from Adyar towards R A Puram and Abiramapuram. Vehicles from Mylapore, Santhome and R A Puram would be diverted through the new road to reach Adyar.
At present, roads connecting Santhome, R K Mutt Road and Greenways Road witness severe congestion during peak hours in both directions, resulting in vehicle queues extending up to two km.
S Riyas Ahamed of Thiruvanmiyur said, “Had the road been completed, congestion on Durgabai Deshmukh Road would have come down significantly. The project could have saved motorists considerable travel time. The highways department should take up the issue with the concerned authorities and complete the project at the earliest.”
Stalled for nearly 15 months
The three-lane, unidirectional bypass is 10.5m wide
Proposed to run from the intersection of DGS Dhinakaran Road (Greenways Road) and RK Mutt Road to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar
The state highways awarded the `26.5 crore contract in February 2025
Work stalled for want of CRZ clearance
Once the bypass is ready, median on Durgabai Deshmukh Road will be removed
From Adyar towards R A Puram and Abiramapuram will be made one way
Vehicles from Mylapore, Santhome and RA Puram would be diverted through the new road to reach Adyar