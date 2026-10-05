Brother-in-law among three held for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old painter was hacked to death near Thirumudivakkam on Saturday night after he went to his estranged wife’s house seeking custody of their two-year-old daughter. The police arrested his brother-in-law Praveen (20) and his friends Venkatesan (20) and Velu (20) in connection with the murder.

The Thirumudivakkam police said Praveen had another motive against Arun, as the latter allegedly developed a relationship with his wife Prema, who subsequently left him and lived with Arun.

The police said that the deceased, Arun Pandian of Seven Wells Nagar in St Thomas Mount, had married Pradeepa (24) of Vazhuthalambedu near Thirumudivakkam about six years ago.

The couple separated two years ago following frequent quarrels, and Pradeepa moved to her mother’s house with their daughter.

The police said Arun, who was addicted to alcohol, frequently visited the house and insisted on taking their daughter with him. On Saturday night, he again went there and picked a quarrel with Pradeepa and her family over the child. During the altercation, Praveen and his friends allegedly attacked Arun with knives.

Arun suffered multiple cut injuries and was taken to Chromepet Government Hospital before being referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died. His body was sent for post-mortem.