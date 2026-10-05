Flyer held with 15 kg hydroponic ganja at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A passenger who arrived at Chennai airport from Bangkok with 15 kg of hydroponic ganja worth around `5.26 crore was arrested by the Chennai Customs on Friday. The ganja was concealed in food packets inside his checked-in baggage.

Based on passenger profiling, customs officials intercepted the man after he attempted to leave through the Green Channel without making any declaration. During a detailed examination of his baggage, officials found 26 transparent airtight packets suspected to be containing high-grade hydroponic ganja.

The contraband, weighing 15 kg, tested positive for ganja using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit. The drug was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.