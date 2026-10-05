Four kids die in suspected drowning in Chennai's Tiruneermalai lake

CHENNAI: Four school students aged 10 to 13 years, including two girls, who went missing from Lakshmipuram near Chromepet on Saturday, were found dead in Tiruneermalai Lake on Sunday morning. The police suspect that they may have got caught in the sludge and drowned while bathing in the lake.

The bodies were recovered with the help of fire and rescue services personnel on Sunday, sent to the Tambaram district government hospital for post-mortem, and later handed over to the families for final rites.

According to the Chromepet police, the deceased were identified as Class VII student K Devadarshan (12) and Class VIII students Pooja (13) and L Kushi (13). They were all from the same government school in Chromepet. D Yuvanesh (10), a Class VI student of a private school, was the fourth victim. The parents of the children are daily-wage workers in the construction sector.

Since their schools had been closed since Friday, the children had gone out together to play around noon on Saturday.