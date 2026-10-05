Inside the mind of 'The Tale of Two Realities' by Lakshmi Devnath

Our thoughts can only be satiated with actions — reading in-depth, having conversations, and analysing the subject to get answers.

One such thought on dramatic, life-altering change in human behaviour stayed with Lakshmi Devnath, a storyteller, scholar, and chronicler of Indian art, music and philosophy. As a student of Sanskrit reading Valmiki Ramayana, she found herself intrigued by Kaikeyi and her unexpected demand to send Rama into exile, despite having deep affection towards him — one that wavers when Manthara manipulates her.

“What happened to cause her mind to change so diametrically?” It was a question that eventually found an answer in another ancient text, Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, when an editor of a reputed academic press suggested she explore Valmiki’s text through the lens of the Yoga Sutras. “Truth be told, I hadn’t considered this possibility previously and had actually surprised myself with this suggestion. Looking back, I can only say that I had manifested something that had been lying dormant in my subconscious for quite a while,” shares Lakshmi with CE.