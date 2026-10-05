Mom’s live-in partner held for boy’s murder in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: In the murder case where an eight-year-old boy was strangled to death by his mother’s live-in partner in Koyambedu on September 29, police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday. The accused, Tamilselvan, was arrested by the CMBT police after he allegedly fled.

According to the police, the boy’s mother, Poovarasi (28), had been living separately from her husband and was staying with her mother. About four months ago, she became acquainted with Tamilselvan, a painter, and the two had been living with the boy at New Colony in Koyambedu.

Police said Poovarasi and Tamilselvan had an argument on September 29 after he quarrelled with a woman at the Koyambedu bus terminus. During the argument, he allegedly abused the boy and later threatened to kill him.

Later that night, Tamilselvan allegedly called Poovarasi and told her that he had killed her son and kept the body under the cot. She rushed home and found the boy dead and wrapped in a saree. Based on her complaint, the CMBT police registered a murder case and began searching for Tamilselvan. He was arrested on Sunday.

Police said Tamilselvan has three previous criminal cases, including a murder case.