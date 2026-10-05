Stepping past the hurdles: Vithya Ramraj overcomes failure, injuries, and criticism to break a national record

A month ago, social media was abuzz with actor Sydney Sweeney facing backlash over the ‘Just Sports’ controversy, which brought conversations around women, their bodies, and the way they are presented in sporting spaces to the forefront. Various national and international sportspersons who participated in competitions when the controversy was at its peak cut through the noise with one line: This is what women in sports look like.

It may have been just a statement in response to a controversy, for some. But for many women in sports, it describes an entire life they have built for themselves and the generations to come in their respective arenas. Proving the point, Vithya Ramraj, a Coimbatore-based athlete, turned heads at the 2026 Asian Games held in Japan. Vithya won a gold medal in the 4x400 metres relay, a silver in the 4x400 metres relay (mixed), and a bronze in the 400 metres hurdles. But the medals aren’t the ones that made Vithya or the country proud; it is what came before. She broke the 42-year-old national record set by PT Usha by finishing the 400m hurdles in 54.75 seconds.