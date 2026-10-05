At a recent conference, several young researchers presented their work on games and attributed particular ones to specific historical periods. Such claims require caution because little evidence establishes which games were played at which time and where, or the rules they followed.

Etched grids, cave paintings, and archaeological finds, such as game pieces and dice, provide ample evidence of the antiquity of play. However, they do not necessarily establish the antiquity of a particular game.

So rather than trying to establish that, it is more important to understand the antiquity of play itself. The fact that human beings played matters. Games and their rules may evolve, but the fundamental element of play is integral to human life.