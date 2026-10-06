Coach derails at Fort station, suburban train services briefly delayed; none hurt

CHENNAI: A suburban train derailed at Chennai Fort railway station at 10.42 am on Monday, affecting services in the Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chennai Beach section. No passenger was injured in the incident that happened at platform 1 of the Fort station.

Southern Railway officials told TNIE the train was running almost empty after Chennai Park. As the seventh coach from the driver’s cabin derailed, it brushed past the edge of the platform, leading to minor damage to the platform. The officials said the train was rerailed around 12.14 pm. An accident relief train (ART) had reached the spot, and restoration work was carried out on a priority basis.

Senior officials of Chennai division reached the site and monitored the restoration work. Suburban train services towards Tambaram were being operated from Chennai Park and Chennai Egmore during the period. Train services were restored on the track around 3 pm. A Southern Railway official said a committee has been formed to ascertain the exact cause of the derailment.