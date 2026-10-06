Greater Chennai Corporation to study impact of Nirbhaya Safe City project

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to undertake an independent third-party evaluation of projects implemented under the Nirbhaya Safe City initiative to assess whether the interventions have improved women’s safety and their experience of using public spaces.

The civic body has floated a tender to appoint an independent consultant to conduct a detailed assessment of the outcomes, including whether women feel more confident using public spaces, particularly during early mornings and late nights.

The evaluation will also assess whether women find it easier to approach the police for counselling and reporting crimes, whether law enforcement agencies have improved their response to tracking and identifying criminals, and whether there has been a decline in crimes against women and children.

The consultant will assess a range of interventions, including street-lighting improvements, surveillance cameras, women police mobile pink patrol vehicles, women’s toilets, mobile toilets, school safety initiatives, self-defence programmes, menstrual hygiene facilities, the Gender Lab, Nirbhaya counselling centre, cyber-forensics lab, GIS-based crime mapping, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) building, MTC security systems, the 181 women’s helpline and pink autos.