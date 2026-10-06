Pinned to hope: 20,000 young voices share their reasons to live

For Aravind Guru, psychologist, researcher at SCARF, and campaign lead, the idea emerged from the difficulty of speaking openly about mental health, particularly suicide. “Still, in India, we are not at that threshold to speak comfortably about mental health,” he says. “No matter where I go, we are told to talk about mental health, anxiety, stress, exam-related problems or even relationships, but not suicide. People are genuinely concerned because they think that when I talk about suicide, they (young people) may attempt it.” However, he says it is proven that talking about suicide does not initiate or impart suicidal ideation.

Looking for a way to make the conversation more accessible, the team turned to an art-based intervention. SCARF trained young people through its Peer Leaders and Trainer Modules. More than 400 peer leaders have since been involved, taking the activity back to their colleges and communities. Across 23 colleges, four schools, five youth spaces, and one scientific conference, the campaign has collected more than 20,000 messages of hope.