The humble yet global eateries of Namma Chennai

Chennai has always been accepting and accommodating of people from all cultures. Denoting this is the popular Tamil phrase, ‘Vandharai vazha vaikum Chennai’. With a long history of immigrant cultures thriving within its peripheries, the city has borrowed many of those cultural fragments and sewn them into its own fabric. That becomes evident in the Madras bashai, in the cityscape, and most importantly, in the food that is loved and devoured every day by its people.

Many of the city’s humble outlets have taken it upon themselves to let multicultural cuisines thrive. While some foods have been adopted by the locals who have given them their own twist, some others have survived the test of flavour profiles.

To experience the latter is as if one is travelling beyond the sub-continent to neighbouring countries, except without even crossing the milestone that reads ‘Chennai 0 km’. And to taste the former is as good as learning history, for it helps one understand how the food once travelled to northern Tamil Nadu and has since stayed. If you are looking for either one of the two, here are plates you must taste.