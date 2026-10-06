This is no place for a bird!

If I had a rupee for every great Metroidvania game I’ve played that features an animal stuck in a well and lots of goofy side characters, I would have two rupees. It’s not a lot of money, but it’s also a surprising amount given that this is just from the last two years. The two games I think of are ‘Animal Well’ and ‘Well Dweller’. The latter released in September, and that’s what this article is about.

In ‘Well Dweller’, we play as a quintessential elder sibling of a bird family that has to somehow raise their much, much younger siblings and also save them from a certain death at the hands of an evil Queen. Glimmer, the bird, sets out on this quest with nothing but a burning matchstick in their hand, one that can swat out terrifying enemies if struck enough times. In this fictional land, the Queen has issued a decree to collect all bird feathers from far and wide to make a beautiful gown for herself. Sounds like something you might read in a fairy tale, right? There are also several smaller short stories that we “collect” through the game to learn more about the lore.