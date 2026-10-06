Tiruttani man hacked to death outside home over daughter’s relationship

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was hacked to death by two masked men in front of his wife and daughter at Periyar Nagar in Tiruttani on Sunday evening, with police suspecting the murder could be linked to a harassment complaint he had lodged against four persons.
According to Tiruttani police, two unidentified men wearing masks entered D Yuvaraj’s house and, in his absence, confronted his wife and 16-year-old daughter. They allegedly told them to call Yuvaraj and ask him to come home.
When Yuvaraj, who ran a petty shop near the old bus stand in Tiruttani, returned home, the suspects attacked him with knives outside the house before fleeing the scene, police said. Family members and neighbours rushed Yuvaraj to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said a postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family on Monday evening.
Harassment complaint and murder plot
During the preliminary investigation, police found that Yuvaraj’s 16-year-old daughter was in a relationship with a 19-year-old college student from Palvedu village. A 17-year-old boy from her locality was allegedly in one-sided love with the girl and opposed her relationship with the college student.
According to police sources, the minor boy allegedly formed a group with Roshi (25), Sushil (28), and Lawrence (31). The four allegedly went to the girl’s tuition centre on September 25 and threatened her against continuing the relationship.
Subsequently, Yuvaraj lodged a complaint with Tiruttani police. Police said Lawrence and Roshi were detained for questioning last Saturday, while Sushil and the 17-year-old remain untraced.
Police suspect that the two men who attacked Yuvaraj could be among those who were allegedly involved in the harassment incident. A probe is on.