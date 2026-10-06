Tiruttani man hacked to death outside home over daughter’s relationship

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was hacked to death by two masked men in front of his wife and daughter at Periyar Nagar in Tiruttani on Sunday evening, with police suspecting the murder could be linked to a harassment complaint he had lodged against four persons.

According to Tiruttani police, two unidentified men wearing masks entered D Yuvaraj’s house and, in his absence, confronted his wife and 16-year-old daughter. They allegedly told them to call Yuvaraj and ask him to come home.

When Yuvaraj, who ran a petty shop near the old bus stand in Tiruttani, returned home, the suspects attacked him with knives outside the house before fleeing the scene, police said. Family members and neighbours rushed Yuvaraj to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said a postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family on Monday evening.

Harassment complaint and murder plot

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Yuvaraj’s 16-year-old daughter was in a relationship with a 19-year-old college student from Palvedu village. A 17-year-old boy from her locality was allegedly in one-sided love with the girl and opposed her relationship with the college student.