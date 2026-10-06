Two construction workers die of electrocution in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two construction workers were killed in separate electrocution incidents in Nanganallur and Ambattur. In Nanganallur, a 26-year-old migrant worker died and two others suffered burn injuries after the iron rods they were carrying came into contact with a live overhead TNPDCL power line at a construction site on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around noon at a two-storey house under construction on Second Main Road, Hindu Colony. Mangal Asra (26) from West Bengal along with Ramu (54) and Guna (48), both from Palavanthangal, were carrying iron rods upstairs for centering work when the rods came in contact with the line.

In a separate incident in Ambattur, a worker from West Bengal died after an iron rod he was carrying came into contact with a live wire at a construction site in Menambedu.The deceased was identified as S Dulal SK (46).