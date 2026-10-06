Woman alleges doctor let childless couple take her baby, three booked in Chennai

CHENNAI: A private fertility clinic’s doctor and a childless couple have been booked after a 27-year-old woman complained to the police that they took her newborn. The doctor allegedly convinced her to let the couple, who paid her hospital bill of Rs 4 lakh, have the baby for three months.

The complainant, K Meghala of Chengalpattu, lost her husband to an illness in February last year when she was pregnant with their second child. The couple’s firstborn was four years old then.

During the seventh month of her pregnancy, Meghala met Dr Nivethitha and explained her family circumstances, after which the latter began treating her till she delivered a baby boy on July 29, 2025.

As per her complaint, the hospital management told her that her baby was unwell and had to be isolated in a different room. She was allegedly shown the child only after 10 days.

In the meantime, Dr Nivethitha spoke to Meghala about the childless couple — R Vanitha (39), and her husband Rajendran. The doctor allegedly suggested to let the couple have the baby for three months, after which Meghala could take him back.

Meghala agreed to the arrangement, she said in her complaint. A preliminary inquiry showed that no money changed hands between the parties. But, in December 2025, Vanitha refused to return the baby. Meghala reportedly said she approached the police late as she was intimidated by the couple.