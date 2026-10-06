Woman killed while crossing Korukkupet railway track with three grandkids

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old woman was run over by an EMU train near the Korukkupet station on Sunday, while her one-and-a-half-year-old grandson suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Stanley hospital.

According to the Korukkupet Government Railway Police (GRP), the deceased was identified as Moideen Beevi, wife of Abdul Kuthoos and a resident of Pulicat.

The police said that the woman’s granddaughter Fathima had delivered a baby and was undergoing treatment at RSRM Government Maternity Hospital in Royapuram.

Moideen Beevi had travelled by EMU train from Ponneri to Korukkupet along with three grandchildren to visit Fathima and the newborn. After meeting them, she returned to Korukkupet station with the children to travel back to Pulicat.

While crossing the railway tracks at the station, she was hit by an EMU train travelling towards Ponneri and died on the spot. Her grandson Mohammed Sayan was rushed to Stanley hospital in a critical condition. The other two children escaped unhurt.