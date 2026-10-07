AC mechanic hacked to death over past enmity, five minors among seven held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven persons, including five juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old AC mechanic, who was hacked to death on a road in Mylapore on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sathyaseelan (21) of Balaji Nagar in Velachery. Police said the killing was due to previous enmity over a clash last year.

According to Mylapore police, the accused are Hitesh and Madhan, both aged 18, and five juveniles aged 16 and 17. All seven are students of a private college in Adyar. The juveniles were sent to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), while the other two were remanded.

Police said that Sathyaseelan had lived in Mylapore before moving to Velachery four years ago and frequently visited the area to meet his friends. During one such visit last year, a clash broke out between him and two men. The duo allegedly plotted to kill him to exact revenge.

Around 6 pm on Monday, when Sathyaseelan was talking with his friends on Veerabadran Street, three youths came on a two-wheeler and allegedly attacked him with sickles.

He tried to escape, but the assailants chased him and attacked him on his head, hands and throat before fleeing, police added. His friends rushed him to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he died despite treatment. Police registered a murder case and arrested the seven youths during investigation. Further probe is on.