And thereby ends a tale

Making a million legally has always been difficult. Making a million illegally has always been a little easier. Keeping a million when you have made it is perhaps the most difficult of all.

— From ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’ (1976)

Jeffrey Archer made millions, and lost millions, but when it came to keeping millions of readers hooked to his fast-paced, unputdownable books, he was a master of the craft.

His characters, propelled by desire and ambition, loved in style and won and lost with panache. Archer had a keen understanding of the human mind and its supple responses, and an instinct for turning the myriad ways of living into memorable plots.

In 86 years, Archer produced 59 works, including 31 novels, short-story collections, plays, children’s books, and his three-volume ‘Prison Diary’ series, written during his time in prison after he was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice.