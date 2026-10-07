Bike stunts: Six more held, 20 vehicles seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six more people have been arrested and four two-wheelers seized for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts on Chennai city roads, taking the total number of arrests to 31 and vehicles seized to 20 over the last three days.

The arrests were made in connection with an incident reported in the early hours of October 4 in Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road, where a group allegedly rode motorcycles at high speed and performed stunts, posing a threat to other road users.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) conducted a special drive and booked 2,945 cases and seized around 1,500 two wheelers without number plates or with defective ones. On October 3, police booked 1,407 cases against vehicles without number plates.

The next day, 359 cases were registered against two-wheeler riders, followed by 1,179 cases on Monday. Police said several vehicles had missing, defective or folded rear number plates. CCTV footage and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras also showed riders removing plates to evade identification while performing stunts, particularly at night.

It may be noted that the action was intensified following the death of a youth who was allegedly speeding on Sardar Patel Road in Kotturpuram on Saturday. He hit the median of a flyover, fell from it and died. On the same night, groups of bikers were seen racing through Nungambakkam, Gemini Flyover, Kodambakkam and Valluvar Kottam.