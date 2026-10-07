Clifford hopes to take Chennaiyin FC back to glory days

"I don’t know if I will be here for the next season because of the (performance) clauses in my contract,” said Clifford Miranda in the press conference after Chennaiyin FC finished 13th — one place above the relegation spot, during the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) in May.

Cut to October, and the former Indian midfielder is now preparing for his second season as Chennaiyin FC’s head coach. At the Taj Connemara, Clifford could be seen working out formations and structures on his iPad, as he hopes for a good campaign.

But in the months between last season and this, Clifford spent time introspecting and talking to those who he has worked under. “I try to better myself after every training session. I try to introspect whether the last training session was good or not and what we can do to make it better. We do this every day because every day is a new challenge, something that we can learn from. In terms of results from last year, yes, you always speak to people who have been with you, whom you have learned from and whom you look up to,” he told CE.