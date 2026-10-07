Forest officials seek fix to waste dump near Perumbakkam ASI site

CHENNAI: The forest department has sought the intervention of the Chengalpattu district administration to find a permanent solution to the recurring dumping and burning of municipal waste along the Perumbakkam reserve forest, on land that falls within a megalithic site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), fearing that the fires could spread into the forest.

Chennai district forest officer V Saravanan said the department has written to the district collector seeking a solution to the waste-management problem.

“We have written to the collector requesting a permanent solution for this recurring issue. The forest ranger has also written to the Perumbakkam panchayat, warning them against burning waste on the forest fringes as it can lead to forest fires,” he told TNIE.

The forest department has also requested the district administration to implement the directions issued by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its September 22 order in the Perumbakkam waste-dumping case.

The tribunal had directed the Chengalpattu collector to identify a scientifically suitable alternative facility for collection, segregation, processing and scientific disposal of waste generated by Perumbakkam panchayat. It had further directed the ASI to safeguard the protected monument and ensure that no activity affecting the protected or prohibited area is undertaken without requisite permission.

Forest officials confirmed that the location where waste is currently being dumped and burnt falls within the ASI-protected site, but is a revenue land. The Perumbakkam megalithic cists and cairns form a 157.31-acre centrally protected area that includes the reserve forest land.