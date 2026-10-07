Four arrested for murder of shop owner in Tiruttani over daughter’s relationship

CHENNAI: The Tiruttani police arrested four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, in connection with the murder of D Yuvaraj, a 41-year-old petty shop owner, by masked men in the presence of his wife and daughter near Periyar Nagar on Sunday. Police said the murder was primarily in retaliation for a police complaint Yuvaraj had filed after his 16-year-old daughter was allegedly threatened by the accused over her relationship.

The arrested persons were identified as Sushil (24), Bhuvanesh (21), Harish (19) and the juvenile. The four were traced to a lodge near Kancheepuram and arrested in the early hours of Tuesday. Police suspect that Sushil is the mastermind of the murder. He has been previously booked in cases, including robbery, causing hurt and attempt to murder.

On Tuesday, Sushil, while allegedly attempting to escape, slipped on the stairs, fell, and sustained a fracture in his left leg, police said.

According to police, Yuvaraj’s daughter was in a relationship with a 19-year-old college student from Palvedu village. The juvenile, who allegedly had one-sided feelings for the girl, opposed the relationship.

Police suspect that he, along with Sushil, and two others — Lawrence (31) and Roshi (25) — went to the girl’s tuition centre on September 25 and allegedly threatened her against continuing the relationship. Following this, Yuvaraj lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police.