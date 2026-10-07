Gold rings given to 3,823 newborns at GCC hospitals

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has distributed gold rings to 3,823 newborns out of the 6,790 babies born at its healthcare facilities since June 22, under the Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme. The distribution of gold rings to the remaining 2,967 babies, along with babies to be born at GCC hospitals, will continue, an official release said.

Minister for Public Works Department Aadhav Arjuna gave away gold rings to five babies born at the Urban Community Health Centre at Villivakkam assembly constituency on Tuesday. He also conducted an inspection at the under construction Urban Primary Health Centre in Ayanavaram.

The minister, while inspecting the monsoon preparedness works at Otteri Nullah canal in Thirumangalam Road, also directed civic officials to complete the desilting and development works along the canal, which were taken up at a cost of Rs 66.27 crore, within 10 days.

Later, the minister inspected the TVS Canal in Agathiyar Nagar and instructed officials to carry out desilting and other necessary works to ensure the unobstructed flow of rainwater and prevent stagnation before the onset of monsoon.

Earlier in the day, corporation mayor R Priya chaired a review meeting at Ripon Buildings on northeast monsoon preparedness and directed officials to expedite stormwater drain works, desilting of drains, sumps and waterbodies, among other measures.