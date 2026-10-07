House scheme: Sanitary staff want eligibility criteria revised

CHENNAI: The sanitary workers’ union has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to reconsider the eligibility criteria prescribed for temporary sanitary workers to apply for the concrete houses under ‘Agam,’ a safe and permanent housing scheme, announced by Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, during the state Assembly session. The workers have submitted a petition to the GCC commissioner seeking a revision of the criteria.

On September 23, the civic body issued a circular inviting applications from temporary sanitary workers engaged through self-help groups for the housing scheme. However, one of the eligibility conditions requires applicants to have been registered with the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness workers Welfare Board (TNCWB) for at least five years, with their registration currently renewed.

The workers’ union has objected to the criteria, stating that it would exclude a majority of eligible sanitary staff from the scheme as most temporary sanitary workers allegedly received their TNCWB identity cards only in 2022 and therefore would not meet the five-year registration requirement.

Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, the workers’ union, also urged the commissioner to remove this particular eligibility criterion so that workers who are otherwise eligible can benefit from the housing scheme.

The other eligibility criteria include that the worker should not own a house, family’s annual income should not exceed `3 lakh, and the worker should not have received a house under any other government scheme.