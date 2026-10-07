Shortage of quality mall space in Chennai pushes retailers to high streets

CHENNAI: Chennai’s retail market face a churn as brands are once again moving back to standalone buildings with large neons and windows at prime locations in the city, and driving up rents on some of the most sought-after shopping corridors, according to a report by property consultant Cushman and Wakefield. The report also highlights that the shift is in part shaped by a shortage of quality mall space as no new mall has opened in Chennai since 2023.

Vacancy in grade A malls is now only 1-2%, according to the report, leaving much of the leasing activity to tenant churn rather than fresh capacity. Across grade A and B+ malls, vacancy stood at 5.8% out of the city’s 46.9 lakh sq ft stock, indicating that much of the available space is concentrated in lower-grade centres.

As for spaces at prime locations, the asking rent on the Cathedral Road-RK Salai stretch rose 35% in the year to `175 per sq ft a month in the third quarter, the sharpest annual increase among the 14 prime high streets tracked by Cushman & Wakefield. The rise came as retailers competed for limited space in established high streets and grade A malls.