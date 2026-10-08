Bihar migrant worker sexually assaults six-year-old girl, held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old migrant worker, a native of Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl who was his neighbour in Thiruvottiyur. The girl has been living with her parents, also migrant workers from Bihar.

The issue came to light after the girl complained of pain in the abdomen region and was taken to a hospital on Monday night. While initially it was reported that three men sexually assaulted the girl, a probe by the police revealed only one person was involved.

Police sources said the suspect, identified as Rahul, tried to escape when they went to secure him but the residents caught hold of him and beat him up.

According to the Thiruvottiyur All Women Police, Rahul’s two roommates have also been taken in for questioning to ascertain if they were aware of the incident and had refrained from informing the police. During questioning, Rahul confessed to the crime, after which, the residents surrounded and assaulted him and his friends.

The man was then arrested under the charges of penetrative sexual assault, and is undergoing treatment at Government Stanley Hospital. The survivor was sent for a medical examination, the police said.

Taking to X, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the government must ensure the victim receives all necessary medical and legal assistance and that those responsible are brought to justice and punished under law. Over the past five months, incidents of violence against women and children have raised serious concerns, while the government appears more focused on publicity than effective measures to prevent such crimes, she said.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the government must ensure the suspect gets the death penalty.