GST Road among stretches that may turn into mobility corridor

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has proposed more stretches, including the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and Velachery-Tambaram Road, to be transformed into ‘Model Urban Mobility Corridors’ under the second phase of the project. The authority has decided to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the proposed corridors, for which tenders are expected to be invited this week.

Under Phase 1, CUMTA has already proposed transforming the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road into model urban mobility corridors. The DPR for the two stretches is now being re-tendered after CUMTA cancelled the earlier bid due to technical issues. A pre-bid meeting for the fresh tender was held on Tuesday.

The Phase-1 proposal covers 25 km of OMR from Madhya Kailash to Kelambakkam and 7.4 km of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road from Pallavaram Bridge to Thoraipakkam junction. Under Phase 2, CUMTA has proposed Taramani Link Road, Marmalange Bridge-Wallajah Road, Velachery-Tambaram Road and GST Road for similar interventions.

The objective is to develop primary mobility corridors linked to railway stations, MRTS stations, metro stations, bus terminals and bus stands, thereby improving last-mile connectivity and multimodal integration. Public spaces under flyovers and grade separators, above subways and roads integrated with parks will also be upgraded, an official said.