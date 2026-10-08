'Hair' to stand out: Why are Indian men still policed for their hair choices

The moment men stop their regular visits to a salon is also the moment this invisible rule becomes visible to them. For years, Vinoth R, a communications professional and photographer, wanted to know what he would look like with long hair. He had seen it in films, on characters for whom long hair did not seem particularly strange. But there had always been something stopping him. “It’s not a deeply foreign or alienating concept, but just that I didn’t have the opportunity to do so for so many years, because of school, college, and work,” he notes.

Then, finally, there came an opening, an opportunity. Vinoth says, “I work a remote job, and I got an opportunity to grow my hair out. I just wanted to try the style, and I’m just loving it.”

What began as an experiment has become deeply personal for him. “I feel growing my hair long brings me closer to myself. I feel long hair, even a bun, looks very good on a man. I don’t think that growing hair should be regulated or categorised as a female thing. It has to be for everybody,” Vinoth points out.