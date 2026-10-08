Making time for creativity & networking: A space in Chennai to expand horizons, contacts, and relax

Even existing friendships often revolve around catching up rather than creating new experiences together. This led her to build the club around three ideas. “One, to find and form friendships. The next, as we are constantly working, we don’t get to do any creative projects that help us use our brains, and we barely rely on ourselves to think creatively since we use so much technology. So second is to build a creative discipline. Finally, in our undergrad or grad school, we are paired with other people to work on projects together, but now, as working professionals, we end up working in silos. And the third is to find collab partners,” she says.

The club’s gatherings, which Anne calls “play dates for adults”, are deliberately different from conventional workshops, as participants are given the time, space, and materials to explore something on their own. “When we were kids, we would just go to the playground or library and figure things out, and we’d meet people eventually,” Anne reminds. “As kids, we had that inherent curiosity and playfulness and that instinct to really figure it out for ourselves, right? Which is kind of not there anymore.” Some of the playdates organised include: Slow Sunday, Interlude, and After Hours, each with a different intentional approach.