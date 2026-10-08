The night is young at AF Madras with La Nuit Blanche 2026

Every October, Chennai takes on a different flavour. The cityscape is dotted with fabrics, idols, and clay lamps, leaving behind the earthy aroma of toasted clay. At the same time, rooms hold on to the sweet fragrance of fresh flowers and petrichor, hinting at the arrival of rains that bring the rumble of thunder and flashes of lightning, creating a sense of calm and nostalgia.

Adding to this season is Alliance Française of Madras’s (AFM) international event La Nuit Blanche. Routinely held on the second Saturday of the month every year, the sleepless night celebration returns for its fourth edition this weekend. “October is a good time because, normally, a lot of festivals are celebrated in the city. The month’s calendar, in the Indian context, is marked by festivals like Diwali, Krishna Jayanti, and Ayudha Puja. Hence, it’s tradition that we also have it in October,” shares TK Durgaprasad, president of AF Madras.