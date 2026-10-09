24x7 EB helpline hit due to tech glitch in BSNL network

CHENNAI: The 24x7 Minnagam consumer service of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was temporarily disrupted on Thursday due to a technical glitch in the BSNL Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) network connected to its helpline number 94987 94987.

According to an official release, the issue developed around noon, affecting the receipt of calls at the Minnagam call centre. BSNL is working to identify the fault and restore the service at the earliest, the power utility said.

Until the telephone service is restored, consumers have been asked to register power-related complaints through the WhatsApp chatbot linked to 94987 94987, social media platforms, and the Free of Cost numbers. The utility expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and said normal operations would resume once the issue in the BSNL network is rectified.