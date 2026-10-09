India’s annual wind power installation hits 6.05 GW

CHENNAI: India recorded its highest-ever annual wind power installation of 6.05 GW in 2025-26, and the figure is expected to be surpassed in 2026-27, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the eighth edition of Windergy India at Chennai Trade Centre, Joshi said continued growth in the sector would strengthen the foundation for achieving the target of 100 GW of installed wind power capacity by 2030. He said a strong project pipeline and supportive policy framework would help India scale up wind energy.

Tamil Nadu Energy Resources Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar urged the Centre to expand the Green Energy Corridor III project to more regions of TN.

The Union Cabinet approved Phase III of the Green Energy Corridor scheme on September 30, with an outlay of Rs 1,86,405 crore.