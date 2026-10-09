Karnataka man arrested for cheating minister’s firm of Rs 2.6 crore in car deal

CHENNAI: Anoop Sumith Fernandez (45) from Karnataka was arrested by the Teynampet police on charges of cheating Voice of Commons — a company founded by minister Aadhav Arjuna — of Rs 2.6 crore on the promise of arranging a Toyota Land Cruiser for the company.

According to the police, in 2024, the company paid the amount in two instalments after Anoop assured that the imported vehicle would be procured through a Hyderabad-based firm within 15 days; however, the car was detained at Mumbai port after Customs officials raised an issue over its declared value and demanded taxes and a penalty of `65 lakh.

Following a dispute over Customs dues, the company approached the police alleging that the accused had neither delivered the vehicle nor returned the money. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued as he was abroad, and he was arrested at Mumbai airport on October 5 after arriving from Qatar. He was brought to Chennai on Wednesday, produced before a city court and lodged at Puzhal Prison.