10 injured after car rams into multiple vehicles, driver held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ten people sustained injuries after a luxury car rammed into multiple vehicles in Erukkanchery near Kodungaiyur on Thursday night. The Sembium traffic police arrested the 45-year-old driver, Ganesan, in connection with the accident and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday.

The police said Ganesan, a driver at a steel company in Ambattur, and a family member of his employer were inside the car when the accident occurred. The car went out of control after Ganesan allegedly hit the accelerator instead of brakes while crossing Erukkanchery Road, ramming into autorickshaws, two-wheelers and a mini truck.

A total of 10 persons, including motorists, passengers and pedestrians, were injured. Ganesan and the other occupant of the car were also injured and were admitted to the Stanley Medical College hospital for treatment.

The other injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. While some were admitted to a private hospital, those with more severe injuries were shifted to Stanley Hospital. Most of the injured were subsequently discharged, police sources said.

The accident disrupted traffic in the area briefly before traffic police personnel rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to hospitals and cleared the damaged vehicles.

The police said Ganesan was not under the influence of alcohol but he had allegedly told police that he was depressed and had not been paying attention to the road at the time. A case has been registered, and he was remanded in judicial custody, sources added.