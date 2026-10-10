‘Don’t reclassify Pattinapakkam land’: Panchayat council to CMDA

CHENNAI: The members of Mayilai Paguthi Anaithu Meenava Grama Panchayatthu Sabai have urged the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to reconsider a proposal to reclassify 8.64 hectares of land in Foreshore Estate, which has been earmarked for the new secretariat, into a commercial zone, citing environmental and legal concerns.

In a petition handed over to CMDA member-secretary Rahul Nadh, they argued the proposal lacked statutory safeguards and cited provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, the National Green Tribunal-related proceedings and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019.

A few days ago, the planning authority approved an application of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to reclassify the land into a commercial zone from residential use zone. Meanwhile, a housing and urban development department source explained that the CMDA can revoke the reclassification approval based on the opposition since it is yet to be notified in the government gazette.