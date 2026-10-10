Chennai

‘Don’t reclassify Pattinapakkam land’: Panchayat council to CMDA

A few days ago, the planning authority approved an application of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to reclassify the land into a commercial zone from residential use zone.
Foreshore Estate is earmarked to be reclassified into commercial zone.
Foreshore Estate is earmarked to be reclassified into commercial zone.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The members of Mayilai Paguthi Anaithu Meenava Grama Panchayatthu Sabai have urged the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to reconsider a proposal to reclassify 8.64 hectares of land in Foreshore Estate, which has been earmarked for the new secretariat, into a commercial zone, citing environmental and legal concerns.

In a petition handed over to CMDA member-secretary Rahul Nadh, they argued the proposal lacked statutory safeguards and cited provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, the National Green Tribunal-related proceedings and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019.

A few days ago, the planning authority approved an application of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to reclassify the land into a commercial zone from residential use zone. Meanwhile, a housing and urban development department source explained that the CMDA can revoke the reclassification approval based on the opposition since it is yet to be notified in the government gazette.

Pattinapakkam

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