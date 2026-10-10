From goddesses to women: Lil Navaratri by Lil Trails in collaboration with Aalaap finds Shakti in everyday lives

Making room for curiosity

The programme is the latest collaboration between Lil Trails — which creates arts and learning experiences for children and families — and Aalaap, an arts consulting and management company. Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Aalaap, says the partnership aims to introduce children to the arts while helping them learn how to listen, respond, and share space with others. “When you go to a performance, it’s not merely about understanding the content of the performance. You learn decorum, how to behave, how to listen, empathy, share space with another audience member,” she says.

The organisers hope the experience will encourage children to engage with stories rather than simply receive lessons from them. Janaki says curiosity matters more than an explicitly stated moral. “They need to take back their curiosity. Because it is such a nice quality to have. We should ask ‘why’ rather than just follow some instructions that have been handed over from generations,” she says.