PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore during Chennai visit on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai on Sunday to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.

During his visit, he will inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to offer prayers and perform pooja at the Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai. He will travel on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass station to Poonamallee Bypass station and back.

Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in the city, according to an official statement. His itinerary will also include a walkthrough of the Brain Centre at IIT Madras.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore and address a public gathering, the statement said.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated is the Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, constructed at a cost of Rs 4,900 crore.

He will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore.

These include the 36-km, four-lane Vadugapatti–Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744, which is expected to improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 30-km, four-lane section of the Madurai Ring Road on NH-744A. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve vehicle movement around Madurai.

In addition, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam–Thanjavur section of NH-83. The bypass is intended to strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and ease traffic flow by providing an alternative route around the town. Railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 750 crore will also be inaugurated during the visit.