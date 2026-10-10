Southern Railway to build 21 km fourth line between Chengalpattu, Guduvanchery in first phase

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway’s construction wing is set to build a 21.5-km electrified line between Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery during the first phase as part of the 30.2-km fourth line project between Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

The first phase will cost Rs 273 crore, while the remaining 8.7-km stretch from Guduvanchery to Tambaram will be taken up in the second phase, according to tender documents released by the construction wing. The project’s total cost was estimated at Rs 713.56 crore and is expected to rise to Rs 756 crore by the time the construction is completed. The line will be designed to handle trains operating at speeds of up to 130 kmph.

The fourth line has been a long-standing demand of rail passengers in the southern and southwestern suburbs for nearly two decades. The project has also gained significance with the construction of Kilambakkam railway station, which is expected to augment rail connectivity to Kilambakkam bus terminus. Currently, the terminus relies on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses for public transport connectivity to various parts of the state.

Official sources from the Chennai division said the new line would be laid on the eastern side of the existing three lines, towards GST Road, instead of the western side. The alignment was changed due to challenges involving land acquisition, interference from road overbridge pillars and other site constraints.