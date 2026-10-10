Southern Railway to build 21 km fourth line between Chengalpattu, Guduvanchery in first phase

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway’s construction wing is set to build a 21.5-km electrified line between Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery during the first phase as part of the 30.2-km fourth line project between Chengalpattu and Tambaram.
The first phase will cost Rs 273 crore, while the remaining 8.7-km stretch from Guduvanchery to Tambaram will be taken up in the second phase, according to tender documents released by the construction wing. The project’s total cost was estimated at Rs 713.56 crore and is expected to rise to Rs 756 crore by the time the construction is completed. The line will be designed to handle trains operating at speeds of up to 130 kmph.
The fourth line has been a long-standing demand of rail passengers in the southern and southwestern suburbs for nearly two decades. The project has also gained significance with the construction of Kilambakkam railway station, which is expected to augment rail connectivity to Kilambakkam bus terminus. Currently, the terminus relies on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses for public transport connectivity to various parts of the state.
Official sources from the Chennai division said the new line would be laid on the eastern side of the existing three lines, towards GST Road, instead of the western side. The alignment was changed due to challenges involving land acquisition, interference from road overbridge pillars and other site constraints.
“The railways has sufficient land on the eastern side, though additional land parcels need to be acquired. The line was originally planned on the western side in 2015. However, the presence of road overbridge pillars near the tracks and residential areas prompted a shift in alignment to the eastern side,” an official said.
The 31-km Chennai Beach-Tambaram section currently has four lines, with two dedicated to suburban services and the other two for express trains. Beyond Tambaram, the railway section up to Chengalpattu has three lines shared by suburban, express and goods trains. Heavy traffic frequently causes congestion, affecting punctuality of trains. According to official data, the section’s line capacity utilisation, which currently stands at 87%, is projected to rise to 136% without the additional line.
S Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Maraimalai Nagar, said boarding suburban trains to Chennai during the morning peak hours was extremely difficult, forcing many commuters to purchase first-class season tickets.
“Only if two dedicated lines are provided for suburban services can more trains be operated, thereby reducing congestion,” he said.
Southern Railway currently operates 236 services on the Chennai-Chengalpattu section, catering to around five lakh passengers a day. The addition of the fourth line is expected to increase line capacity by 25%.